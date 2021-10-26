Arturia's V4.0 MicroFreak firmware update adds WaveUser synth engine and 64 new presets

Arturia have announced the release of a free firmware update for the MicroFreak, their four-voice digital-analogue hybrid synthesizer.

The V4.0 update brings a new engine to the MicroFreak, expanding its capabilities as a wavetable synth. The WaveUser engine gives music makers the opportunity to upload their own custom wavetables (or any WAV or AIFF file) into MicroFreak through the synth's companion software, the MIDI Control Center.

The engine comes with 64 new presets, featuring "decimated waveforms, scanned sonic surfaces and evolving 3D soundscapes." User-uploaded wavetables can be tweaked with Table, Position and Bit Depth controls.

Released in 2019, the MicroFreak is an affordable "algorithmic synthesizer" that boasts a 12-mode digital oscillator, analogue multimode filter and 25-key capacitive keyboard.

Visit Arturia's website to find out more or download the free firmware update.