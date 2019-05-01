Aristides’ Raw Series cuts the price of its innovative Arium-bodied electric guitars

Netherlands builder Aristides is renowned for its innovative electric guitar builds, and now the company’s new Raw Series cuts the price of these designs.

Like the rest of the Aristides line-up, the Raw Series features its proprietary Arium body construction, but offers a different way of building, which lowers the cost and time required.

Raw models are technically unpainted; they’re dyed in the mould, then hand-sanded and sealed, but otherwise the same as the company’s other guitars, minus the wacky finishes.

That means there are still a host of custom options, including a choice of six, seven or eight-strings with multi-scale; Fishman, Lundgren or Bare Knuckle Pickups; and red, blue, pink, orange or anthracite solid texture satin colours.

Other specs include stainless steel frets, Hipshot hardware, locking tuners, compound radius, TUSQ nut, milled steel string-thru sustain block, translucent backplate, Luminlay side dots, plus an included Mono sleeve, strap and strap locks.

Aristides’ injection-moulded construction promises improved resonance and durability, particularly across different climates.

The Raw Series starts at €2,190 - head over to Aristides Instruments for more info.