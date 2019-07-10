Apple drops the price of the MacBook Air and gives the 13-inch MacBook Pro a speed boost

Apple has just tweaked the specs of the MacBook Air and dropped its price, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a faster processor.

The MacBook Air now has the True Tone feature in its Retina display, which is designed to give a “more natural” viewing experience. Perhaps more importantly, though, the base price has come down to $1,099/£1,099 - $100/£100 cheaper than before.

That said, it’s the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s more likely to be of interest to music producers. All variants now feature the latest 8th-generation quad-core processor, which is said to make them twice as fast as the previous versions, and also add the Touch Bar, Touch ID and a True Tone Retina display.

Arguably less welcome is the presence of Apple’s T2 Security Chip, which, according to reports, continues to cause some people audio stability problems when using a USB audio interface. The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299/£1,299.

College students should also note that, as part of Apple’s Back to School promotion, they’ll get a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones when they buy a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac. This offer - as well as discounted prices on qualifying Apple products - is available to higher education students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers through the Apple Education Store.