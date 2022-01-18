Antelope Audio gets even more Zen with the USB version of the Q Synergy Core audio interface

Antelope Audio has unveiled a USB version of its Zen Q Synergy Core audio interface . This sits alongside the previously released Thunderbolt version.

Functionally, this appears to be pretty much the same; we’re promised high-quality AD/DA conversion, two discrete ultra-linear mic preamps, and recording, mixing and playback up to 24-bit/192kHz.

The 64-bit AFC (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology and Jitter Management algorithm, meanwhile, is said to deliver increased sound width, separation and detail.

This is a 14-in/10-out interface with pairs of headphone outputs, preamps and instrument inputs, and you can add an extra eight channels via ADAT. There’s stereo S/PDIF I/O, too.

The Zen Q Synergy Core can be bus-powered and promises low-latency performance, while the onboard software enables you to control signal routing, sub-mixes and monitoring.

Said software can also be used to apply the 37 bundled analogue-style effects, which are powered by the onboard DSP. More than 50 more are available via the Antelope Audio software store.