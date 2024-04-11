Antares' Auto-Tune Pro can now do four-part harmonies in real-time with your MIDI keyboard

Antares has updated its flagship vocal tuning software, Auto-Tune Pro, bringing a host of new features and improvements to the popular vocal production tool.

The new version of Auto-Tune Pro is equipped with a Harmony Player which enables you to layer up to four notes of tuned vocal at a time. Harmonies can be triggered via MIDI in real-time, opening up a vast amount of creative possibilities for live performance.

Each part can be individually adjusted by controls for pan, level and formant, while the master mix can be shaped with controls for EQ, envelope, gate and width.

The software's Graph Mode, which allows users to make precise adjustments to individual notes and phrases within a vocal, has been enhanced with a streamlined workflow and new navigation features, while both Graph Mode and Auto Mode have been given a makeover with a refreshed user interface.

Auto-Tune Pro 11 also benefits from improved MIDI mapping, making it easier than ever before to control the software using hardware controllers.

Auto-Tune Pro 11 is included with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $174.99/year, or can be purchased as a perpetual license for $459. If you'd like to try the software out, you can access a free 14-day trial.

Watch an overview tutorial below or find out more on Antares' website.