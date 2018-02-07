Andy Gangadeen talks his early days, hybrid drumming and mega pop gigs

Today it may be commonplace to see a bank of electronics, pads and triggers alongside the kit of any touring drummer. But step back to the late ‘80s and, more often than not, it was a case of drums + electronics = sounds resembling the EastEnders theme tune. But that didn’t stop Andy Gangadeen.

Through a slew of top pop gigs, Gangadeen - aided by his background in electronics - blazed a trail for what we know today as hybrid drumming. Using an almighty amount of what today looks like ridiculously primitive gear, he was able to replicate album sounds and tones live on stage.

That may be a given for just about all pop shows in 2017, but as we say, back then it was neither commonplace nor easy to achieve.

After a stint with a then at-the-peak-of-their-powers Spice Girls, Gangadeen launched his own project, The Bays and work with even more heavyweight names, such as Jeff Beck. In recent years, he has been the percussive force behind drum’n’bass sensations Chase & Status.

He has also become something of a mentor figure for many upcoming hybrid drummers, for proof just check out our recent feature with Rudimental’s Beanie and Anne-Marie sticksman Oli Wiseman.

Ahead of his Masterclass and Main Stage performances at this year’s London Drum Show, we chatted with Andy all about his pioneering work with electronics, his time touring stadiums around the globe with the Spice Girls and a whole lot more.

You were a relatively late starter on drums. What led you to picking up the sticks at 17 years old?

“I studied with Bob Armstrong who sadly passed away recently. I went to his funeral and bumped into a guy who I had never met before who said he had seen me play with The Bays and it turned his head and he had to find out who I was and who my teacher was.

"From that moment on he went on to Bob and took lessons. For me, I saw Guy Richman when I was 17 and I watched him play in a big band and he sounded amazing and I had to find out who his teacher was. I found out it was Bob Armstrong.

"Sometimes in life things just hit you and you realise it is exactly what you want to do. I studied with Bob for five years and then went on to playing with Basia and in 86 and 87 I toured America. Then I played with Lisa Stansfield in 1990 and it snowballed from there.”

Bob was a fantastic educator. But what was it about his teaching style that worked so well with you?

“He was fantastic. Bob was a disciplinarian. The first thing he said to me was that there was no magic in it, it was all hard work and practise.

"I went to Bob under the delusion that I would be his best student, obviously it didn’t turn out that way! At the height of being with him I was practising for eight hours a day.

"Out of the five years I went to him there was two-and-a-half years of intense learning. He was all about hard work. If you turned up and you hadn’t done your homework he would send you home. There was nothing zen about it, he drilled you.

"I’ve spoken to some of his other students about this term ‘Bob fear’ which was that he would give you this look if you hadn’t done what you were supposed to do. I think you need that in a teacher-pupil relationship.

"He put the fear of god into you but he was also one of the funniest people I ever met. He instilled a really strong work ethic in me.”

You were touring the world at 24 - was that a shock to the system and a major learning curve?

“It was. I took to it like a duck to water though. It was a dream come true. Touring America was amazing. I landed at LAX and thought, ‘This is amazing!’

"I played on the Johnny Carson Show, but I didn’t take it for granted. I was still working hard and practising while we were on the road. I was still buying books and learning.

"I was a new kid on the block and I wanted to maintain the enthusiasm that I had.”

Were you always interested in the electronics element to drumming, or did that come later on?

“I wanted to play drums since I was seven but my dad didn’t want me to have a career in music so I studied electronics at college, so I had always been interested in electronics.

"I went to see Chick Corea with Dave Weckl playing at Ronnie Scott’s. Dave Weckl had a whole rack of electronics. The sound just blew my head off. I was blown away. I thought I had to emulate that sound.

"For me, it’s not just how you play or what you play, it’s also how it sounds. If you what you play sounds amazing then you can play less. That sound gives it an energy. I latched onto that early on. For me, the way things sound is as important as the way things are played.”

Did you encounter an uphill battle in those early days of electronics?

“Oh yeah, you can’t imagine it now. When I did a Lisa Stansfield tour I had two Akai S900s which were these three unit racks which could hold a maximum of 20 drum sounds on each one.

"It was all floppy disks then and the tech would have to load in the next set of sounds while I was playing. The rack was about the size a really big fridge!

"I can do all of that now on a TM-2 that fits in the palm of my hand. Back then it was unheard of, why would someone want to trigger the sounds from a record to play them live?”

Have you noticed a big change in attitude from drummers and non-drummers about using electronics?

“I think people buying kits to practise on has been a game-changer, these people buying electronic kits for their bedrooms. That has got people into electronics.

"This new generation wouldn’t bat an eyelid at playing a mesh-headed kit. Attitudes have changed, for the better.

"Acoustic kits will always have their place, I like drums and cymbals to sound natural but then have the electronics in addition to the acoustic. That’s why I don’t put triggers on my acoustic kit.

"I approach the two very differently. The technique to play an acoustic kit is totally different to what it is to play electronic. Hybrid is a thing I’ve been bashing on about for years and now kids are getting to understand the relevance of it and how important it is.

"It can open out your playing and your potential for a career in drumming. The days of just turning up with a five-piece kit are gone, today you’re expected to do so much more as a drummer and a musician.

"The more knowledge you have the further up the ladder you will get. It makes you more employable."