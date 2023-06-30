Producer Andrew Scheps visits Brad Pitt’s revamped Miraval Studios and checks out the ‘Spaceship’ mixing desk that the actor co-designed

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

“It’s amazing that anyone would bother building a place like this at this point,” he says

Back in 2021, we got confirmation that Brad Pitt was one of the people behind the restoration of the legendary Miraval Studios - located at Château Miraval in the South of France - and the facility officially opened for business last year

Now, along with Avid, producers Andrew Scheps and Carmen Rizzo have paid a visit to Miraval to discover the reimagined studio for themselves.

One of the highlights of the remodel is the Spaceship desk. Co-designed by Pitt and his business partner Damien Quintard - who is on hand here to show Scheps and Rizzo around - this six-metre monster contains several pieces of classic analogue hardware, all routed into Pro Tools.

Scheps is suitably impressed with the new Miraval, noting that “it’s amazing that anyone would bother building a place like this at this point”. You can check out his and Rizzo’s conversation with Quintard in the video above.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

