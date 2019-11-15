Andrew Huang gives you a tour of his “totally ridiculous” home studio

Andrew Huang has become one of the most popular and recognisable music technology personalities on YouTube, but it’s not just his talent or subscriber numbers that you might envy. He’s also got a “totally ridiculous” home studio, and he’s finally got around to giving us a tour of it.

Check out the video above for an in-depth guide to what we’re calling the ‘Huang cave’ - both inside and outside - which looks far cleaner, tidier, better isolated and more well-equipped than any of ours. A remarkable amount of work has clearly gone into creating this facility but Huang admits that it’s still not finished, and probably never will be.

We’d happily settle for having this studio in its current state, though: consider us very jealous indeed.