Analogue Pocket: The ultimate all-in-one handheld retro games console, synth and sequencer is almost here

The wait is very nearly over, the Analogue Pocket, handheld games system with built-in Nanoloop sequencer and synth, will be available for preorder very soon.

The retro gaming machine is compatible with the 2,780+ Game Boy, Game Boy Color & Game Boy Advance game cartridges. Not only that, with the aid of the available cartridge adapters, Pocket will also be able to play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx games.

The big draw for producers and musicians is the inclusion of a DAW built in, courtesy of the Nanoloop synth with 16-step, four-channel sequencer.

You'll be able to connect the Pocket to your DAW on a Mac or PC via a USB-C cable and there'll also be additional cables, such as MIDI din, available for connecting to and controlling external hardware.

There’s also a companion dock for Analogue Pocket, which enables you to play its games on an HDTV. You can sync 8BitDo Bluetooth controllers for wireless play, or connect cabled ones via USB.

The best bit is that you'll be to preorder the Pocket from 3 August 2020, 8 am PST for $199.99. However, there is some bad news as it looks like shipping won't happen until May 2021.

Check out the Analogue website for more information.

