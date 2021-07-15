IK Multimedia launches AmpliTube X-GEAR effects pedals to combine advanced modelling with a boutique experience

SUMMER NAMM: Following Universal Audio and its UAFX pedals, another giant of the guitar tone modelling world is moving into effects hardware; and IK Multimedia means business with these four AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals.

AmpliTube 5 raised the bar for guitar modelling software, can the four X-GEAR pedals now take that standard to the stage? The design concepts of the X-TIME delay, X-SPACE reverb, X-VIBE modulation and X-DRIVE distortion are compelling because we know that the sounds they draw have proven quality.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

The 16 separate effects on offer for each pedal drawn from key AmpliTube 5 models, while the X-SPACe and X-TIME offer new additional algorithms to the mix.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Players can tweak their AmpliTube 5 settings back to the pedals, allowing for a potentially seamless transition from recording to live performance.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

Each AmpliTube X-GEAR pedal includes a matching 'virtual version' for Mac/PC along with a copy of AmpliTube 5 SE to use the virtual pedal in. The X-GEAR Preset Manager then lets users move presets between X-GEAR pedals and AmpliTube and organise them on the hardware pedal. Up to 300 presets can be stored too.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Under the aluminum chassis of each pedal beats 192kHz internal processing with 4x oversampling. In addition, 24-bit/192kHz converters feature for high quality with low noise, an extended 5 Hz – 24 kHz frequency response and up to 123 dB dynamic range for "whisper-quiet operation no matter how much gain is applied".

(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

Alongside the onboard parameter controls for each model, you can use an X-GEAR pedal as USB audio interface with stereo out for monitoring and – unlike the Universal Audio UAFX pedals – full MIDI implementation. There's also five cab IRs in each pedal to enable players to connect directly to a PA.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

The AmpiTube X-GEAR pedals will be released in August and are available to pre-order from from the IK Multimedia online store for $/€299.99.

For more info visit ikmultimedia.com