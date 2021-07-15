IK Multimedia launches AmpliTube X-GEAR effects pedals to combine advanced modelling with a boutique experience

SUMMER NAMM: Following Universal Audio and its UAFX pedals, another giant of the guitar tone modelling world is moving into effects hardware; and IK Multimedia means business with these four AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals.
AmpliTube 5 raised the bar for guitar modelling software, can the four X-GEAR pedals now take that standard to the stage? The design concepts of the X-TIME delay, X-SPACE reverb, X-VIBE modulation and X-DRIVE distortion are compelling because we know that the sounds they draw have proven quality.
The 16 separate effects on offer for each pedal drawn from key AmpliTube 5 models, while the X-SPACe and X-TIME offer new additional algorithms to the mix.
Players can tweak their AmpliTube 5 settings back to the pedals, allowing for a potentially seamless transition from recording to live performance.
Each AmpliTube X-GEAR pedal includes a matching 'virtual version' for Mac/PC along with a copy of AmpliTube 5 SE to use the virtual pedal in. The X-GEAR Preset Manager then lets users move presets between X-GEAR pedals and AmpliTube and organise them on the hardware pedal. Up to 300 presets can be stored too.
Under the aluminum chassis of each pedal beats 192kHz internal processing with 4x oversampling. In addition, 24-bit/192kHz converters feature for high quality with low noise, an extended 5 Hz – 24 kHz frequency response and up to 123 dB dynamic range for "whisper-quiet operation no matter how much gain is applied".
Alongside the onboard parameter controls for each model, you can use an X-GEAR pedal as USB audio interface with stereo out for monitoring and – unlike the Universal Audio UAFX pedals – full MIDI implementation. There's also five cab IRs in each pedal to enable players to connect directly to a PA.
The AmpiTube X-GEAR pedals will be released in August and are available to pre-order from from the IK Multimedia online store for $/€299.99.
For more info visit ikmultimedia.com