AmpliTube 5 uncovered: a world exclusive look at the making of IK Multimedia’s new amp modelling powerhouse

MTS 2020: AmpliTube 5 is an all-new version of IK Multimedia’s legendary guitar amp/effects modelling software that offers a redesigned, fully-scalable GUI that supports Retina displays, as well as an enhanced user experience and a ton of new gear.

Naturally, digital tone hounds are going to be pretty keen to find out more about what makes AmpliTube 5 tick, and in a Music Technology Show exclusive, key members of the team that created the software have been sitting down and talking through its development.

Check out the video above to learn more about the extreme lengths that the team went to to ensure maximum modelling authenticity, and to discover the secrets behind IK’s new Volumetric Impulse Response (VIR) cabinet engine.

You get the sense that AmpliTube 5 was a real labour of love for those involved; find out more about it on the IK Multimedia website.