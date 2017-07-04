Amplifier’s Sel Balamir on committing to tape and streamlining his guitar rig for Trippin' With Dr Faustus

Amplifier, as the name suggests, are a band associated with walls of sound and walls of guitar amps, although like many other things, that's changed slightly over recent years.

Their gonzo space-rock sound, with echoes of Pink Floyd, Soundgarden and Tool, has been refined over five full-length albums and countless EPs. Amplifier's 2010 opus, The Octopus took several years to realise, and rightfully earned its reputation as a sprawling classic of modern progressive rock.

Over their last two records, the wistful, romantic Echo Street and hard-hitting Mystoria, they've grown their fanbase substantially, refining their sound down into a punchier, more accessible, but in many ways no less experimental form. They've also had some line-up changes, with former Oceansize axe-man Steve Durose joining as a second guitarist and original bassist Neil Mahony departing.

The Octopus was a fully DIY affair, with the band wary of record labels after being stung by Sony's purchase of Music For Nations around the time of their self-titled debut. Hung out to dry, Amplifier eventually had to buy back their own record, only to have mixed fortunes with their next label, SPV, on which they reissued Amplifier and their second LP, Insider.

Mystoria was released by progressive rock powerhouse Superball, but as Amplifier began to work towards LP number six, they found themselves experiencing déja vu as Superball's parent company was bought out by Sony. The band decided the time was right for a change, and the new LP would see them amicably returning to the DIY sphere.

That's not the only shake-up, either; Trippin' With Dr. Faustus was recorded very differently to Mystoria, with frontman, guitarist and producer Sel Balamir tracking on a vintage Otari tape machine that they had to restore themselves.

The recording process took nearly two years, and unlike the Mystoria sessions, where the band went to the studio after spending three months rehearsing, it was "completely different; we did it on the tape machine so it was like an overdub record," according to Sel.

"The timespan making it was that of making an overdub record, of several months, many months, bit by bit, piece by piece. It's probably much more like the first two records, because they were done like that, whereas the ones after that were done much more 'live.'"

Sel describes piecing together songs "in my little box room" in London, before making the trip up to the band's practice and studio space in Manchester to finish material.

"I'd come and get together with Matt [Brobin, drums] and we'd go away together, because it's easier because of our domestic situations, and just smash it out." Sel continues. "It might be two in the morning, but then we'd just set the mics up and go 'yeah, we're playing it now.'"

The long-distance commute didn't pose a problem, though.

"It was nice because I'd come up and see my friends and we'd spend time together and do music together. It was very defined, unlike when we were making The Octopus, where every moment was just drifting from one moment to the next. This was a very different way of doing it; this is the way of older guys that have got families and things like that - that's how you have to work.

"Your circumstances dictate even the kind of music that comes out of it. If your circumstances are that, that's how you have to work now; you can't really spend four years jamming!"

This change-up in recording equipment also had a number of practical implications, and a stripped down approach was needed.

"It was really back to basics, and I really enjoyed that - principally because there's only 24 tracks... we ended up stripping everything: there's a tom and floor tom as there's not room for anything else."

Moreover, mistakes and imperfections couldn't be papered over later, which in some ways saved Amplifier from themselves.

"When everything goes to tape, that's it: you commit the sound to tape. There's no balancing it all up after, when it's in the computer, to try and put everything in phase - you just have to get it right. There was a lot more emphasis put on spending more time at the front end, getting it set up."