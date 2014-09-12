Amplifier gear tour

With a new album chockfull of balls-to-the-wall riffs, tripped-out middle eights and copious pedal abuse, it's fair to say that Amplifier know a thing or two about guitar tone.

If, like us, you want to learn the secrets behind their sonic wizardry, you're in luck: in a video filmed for Total Guitar and MusicRadar, guitarists Sel Balamir and Steve Durose take you on an intimate tour of their gear, and talk SGs, Les Pauls, and appropriately enough, amplifiers, all the while providing a look behind the scenes at the recording of new album, Mystoria.

Mystoria is out now - check out the official Amplifier site for more info.