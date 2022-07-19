Aly James’ OB-Xtreme synth plugin now gives you an even more authentic Oberheim-style experience

Aly James’ OB-Xtreme synth plugin has been delivering Oberheim-style goodness to the masses for almost eight years now, and version 2 promises to deliver a sound that’s even closer to the classic instruments - the OB-X and OB-Xa - that inspired it.

James describes this as a remake rather than an update, with a design that’s more closely related to the original OB specs. In fact, we’ve promised improvements across every element of the virtual circuitry.

OB-Xtreme 2 is an 8-voice polyphonic synth with a FAT mode that engages 8-voice unison mono. There’s also polyphonic unison, effectively giving you 8x8-voice power.

You’ll find most of the OB-X/OB-Xa functionality here, including the Saw, Pulse, Tri and Saw+Pulse oscillator shapes, along with 2- and 4-pole filters. You also get an Xtreme factor control that enables you to dial in some chunky distortion.

If you want to dive a little deeper, it’s also possible to adjust the eight voice cards’ voltages using a series of macro sliders. 

OB-Xtreme 2 is currently being sold as a pre-release. It’s pretty much feature-complete, though LFO 2 isn’t yet active and the version 2 factory presets haven’t yet been added. These features will arrive in the form of a free update in September. Existing users can upgrade on a pay-what-you-want basis (minimum €1). 

Find out more on the Aly James (opens in new tab) website. OB-Xtreme 2 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and costs €45.

