Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss joins UK Guitar Show line-up

Ibanez-toting Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss is the latest addition to the UK Guitar Show artist roster, and will perform on the main stage on Sunday 30 September.

The Los Angeles-born guitarist has become a force to be reckoned with in the music world, dazzling audiences across the US, UK, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa, and sharing the stage with a diverse range of artists, including rock legend Alice Cooper, R&B star Jermaine Jackson, early MTV darlings Femme Fatale, video game supergroup Critical Hit and popular tribute band The Iron Maidens.

Her skill, exuberant stage presence and love for all things about her instrument have earned her a stellar reputation and endorsements from many top companies.

Nita has been featured in many worldwide print magazines and on dozens of albums, trailers, and soundtracks, including Heroes Of The Storm (Blizzard) and Grammy-nominated Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (Konami/ Platinum Games); and is the author of the Guitar World magazine monthly column Like A Hurricane. Nita was also the official in-house guitarist for the LA KISS, the arena football team owned by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS.

Nita will perform on the Main Stage at 3pm on Sunday 30 September - trust us, you won't want to miss this!

Prog phenomenon Misha Mansoor, folk legend Martin Simpson and blues-rock sensation Simon McBride will also perform on the main stage, and there's loads more to see and do at the UK Guitar Show, from a lesson with YouTube star Justin Sandercoe, to getting your hands on some of the newest and best gear in the business.

