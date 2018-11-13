Albert Hammond Jr is selling his Strokes-played Fender DeVille amps for charity

Image 1 of 3 Two 2000 Fender Hot Rod DeVilles that were the main amps Hammond used to record The Strokes’ first three studio albums Is This It?, Room on Fire, and First Impressions. Both amps were also used live on the tours that supported those albums Image 2 of 3 A 2010 Fender Hot Rod DeVille 2x12 III amp used during The Strokes headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina 2017 - the biggest show of the band’s career Image 3 of 3 A 2010 Fender Hot Rod DeVille 2x12 III amp used on tour to support The Strokes’ fourth studio album Angles as well as band’s 2015 Hyde Park shows

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr is selling off a host of amps used throughout his career with the iconic New York garage-rockers.

Eight amps are set go up for sale on Reverb, including several Fender Hot Rod DeVille combos.

“These amps have been played on early Strokes albums and all over the world - two of them as recently as last year, when we played Lollapalooza Argentina in front of 90,000 people,” said Hammond.

“They’re incredible, well-made amps, so I’m excited to get them into the hands of other musicians and to use the money to put music gear into the hands of students who need them.”

In coordination with Reverb Gives, proceeds will go to The Otis Redding Foundation, Girls Rock Santa Barbara and The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program.

As a point of interest, Hammond recently switched to Fender Deluxe Reverb amps, which could explain why he’s willing to part with these DeVilles.

The Albert Hammond Jr Reverb Auction launches today and ends on 20 November.