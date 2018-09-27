Akai Fire is the first ever dedicated hardware controller for FL Studio

Akai has teamed up with Image-Line to create the first dedicated controller for FL Studio, called Fire.
At its heart, Fire has a 4x16 velocity-sensitive RGB pad matrix, allowing you to input patterns on the Step Sequencer or switch over to Performance Mode for live playing, recording of notes and launching patterns.
Fire also includes four touch-capacitive knobs with four banks of settings, giving the user instant adjustment over parameter values, including control over channel, mixer settings and user-assignable parameters.
The controller will ship with a special edition of FL Studio called the Fruity Fire Edition, which has the same feature set as the Fruity edition of FL Studio that usually retails for €89
Talking on the new relationship with Image-Line, Dan Gill, Product Manager for Akai Professional had this to say: “We are extremely excited to be working with Image-Line, the production power of FL Studio 20 combined with the hands-on hardware control Akai is known for makes for a powerhouse combo.”
Fire is available now and retailing for $199.99. You can check out the Akai website for more details.
Fire features
- Plug-and-play integration with FL Studio
- Quickly input patterns along the timeline in the step sequencer
- 4 x 16 Matrix of Velocity-Sensitive RGB Pads
- Expandable up to four units, creating the potential for an 8 x 32 Matrix
- Record notes in Performance mode
- Graphical OLED display
- 4 banks of assignable Touch-Capacitive Knobs
- Instantly navigate the Channel Rack, Browser, Toolbar and Playlist windows
- Use dedicated controls to quickly browse audio and project files
- Dedicated Transport controls
- USB Bus Powered