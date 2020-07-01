AI helps musician make an Iron Maiden song and it's called… Power Gravy!

Once again we stand in awe of YouTuber Funk Turkey, who uses AI to generate lyrics by using predictive algorithms on Genius Lyrics' database of songs for specific bands. He did it for AC/DC, Metallica, Nickelback and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Now he's done it for metal legends Iron Maiden and the result is a glorious gallop called Power Gravy.

Of course the bizarre lyrics that he ends up with are only part of the equation – the musician known to his family as Kirt Connor then has to write a song around them (and sing it) in the style of the band in question. And that's where he truly shines.

And he did Nirvana recently too with a song called Smother…

