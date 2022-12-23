Aerosmith's Brad Whitford shows you his droolsome Gibson guitar collection

The idea that you can be underrated while playing in a legendary rock band is an on odd concept; but the existence of Brad Whitford suggests you can. The Toxic Twins got the spotlight but Aerosmith would not be the iconic band they are without him. And it turns out his electric guitar collection is as impressive as his chops. There are some real vintage stunners here.

Why Gibson met him to see it in an aircraft hanger is unclear, but who cares when we have a player who appreciates the value of early Gibson P-90s. Check out the full episode of The Collection with Brad below and prepare yourself for one of the cleanest '58 Goldtops we've ever seen…