Acustica Audio says that its Azure EQ is a zero-compromise mastering solution

If you thought that the sound of a custom-made vacuum tube passive mastering equalizer could only be achieved using hardware, Acustica Audio thinks that it can set you straight with Azure, which it’s calling a no-compromise mastering solution.

The plugin was developed in collaboration with mastering engineer Zino Mikore, and promises to model each component of his signal chain. It’s designed to deliver the purity of passive designs, but with precise sound shaping via a Q control for all bands. Azure can operate in both stereo and mid-side modes.

Acustica Audio says that Azure can deliver a truly three-dimensional sound; it can be pre-ordered now for €143. It’ll be available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.