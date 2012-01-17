NAMM 2012: Takamine unveils the 2012 Limited Edition Series

Image 1 of 5 LTD2012 Image 2 of 5 LTD2012 Image 3 of 5 LTD2012 Image 4 of 5 LTD2012C Image 5 of 5 LTD2012C

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Takamine Guitars is thrilled to introduce two stunning new offerings, the LTD2012 and LTD2012C guitars, which comprise the 2012 Limited Edition Series.

The 2012 Limited Edition Series are especially significant as this year marks Takamine's 50th anniversary. Guided by the theme of "Michi," the Japanese concept of a path or a course to follow over a distance, the 2012 Limited Edition Series commemorates the course of Takamine's 50-year history.

Each guitar features a stunning growing vine motif that is symbolizes Takamine's long and vital life, and this unique design will never be duplicated again.

The LTD2012 C is truly a special addition to the series, and is the first nylon string limited edition model in Takamine's 50-year history. The growing vine motif decorates the body of the guitar, and soundhole.

With a high-grade Spruce top, solid Indian Rosewood back, and classic oval soundhole, the LTD2012 C is built for brilliant tone and impressive projection. The performance capability is unmatched with the incorporation of the CTP-2 Takamine Cool Tube preamp system.

The LTD2012 possesses all the power and projection you would expect from a large, substantial dreadnought guitar with a top-grade Spruce top and solid Rosewood back. With the addition of the Takamine Cool Tube® preamp system, The LTD2012 is a performance guitar that can truly rule the stage with sonic power and visual presence.

RRPs

LTD2012 - £2,518.80

LTD2012C - £2,518.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Takamine.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter