NAMM 2012: Takamine introduces 7 new G-Series guitars

Image 1 of 7 EG340DLX Image 2 of 7 EG355SCTB Image 3 of 7 EG430S-WR Image 4 of 7 EG455SC Image 5 of 7 EG536SHB Image 6 of 7 EG755S Image 7 of 7 G406SVS

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Takamine is to introduce the EG340DLX, EG536SHB, EG430SC-WR, EG755S, EG455SC, EG355SCTB and G406S-VS to the acclaimed G-Series Line of guitars.

Designed and built under the supervision of Takamine's head luthiers, G-Series guitars are created to serve all players from the hobbyist to the professional.

The EG340DLX has spectacular looks, vintage tone and amazing playability. The culmination of "high grade" tone woods and precision inlay are now available together at an incredible value.

With a hand selected "Bearclaw Spruce" top, stunning highly-figured mahogany back and sides, and world-leading Takamine pickup and preamp system, this special guitar possesses all of the sonic and visual attributes today's performers need for peak stage performance.

With the introduction of the EG536SHB, a new classic is born. Paying homage to the "Golden days" of guitar building in a modern package, this herringbone dreadnought is built to perform.

A high-grade Sitka spruce soundboard creates a powerful and dynamic voice with a broad tonal range. Rosewood back and sides allow for maximum projection, and in addition to these ideal attributes, an included Takamine pickup and preamp system ensures every performance scenario is covered.

The incredibly comfortable EG430SC-WR "NEX small jumbo" body guitar is designed for broad dynamic range and tonal balance. The solid cedar top responds very well to a light touch for fingerstyle passages yet still has authority when strummed vigorously. The back and sides are a beautiful figured maple that is highlighted by the high gloss finish in a rich wine red colour.

The EG755S OM in natural gloss, EG455SC NEX Cutaway in natural gloss EG355SCTB Cutaway dreadnought in trans black, are part of a series featuring some common features: Solid Spruce tops, quilted maple back and sides, maple binding and abalone rosettes. Snowflake inlays, abalone rosette and black button tuners make for an easily identifiable family of products.

The G406S-VS is a straight acoustic New Yorker sized instrument with a 3-piece rosewood/quilt maple back, Solid Spruce top and vintage sunburst finish. Abalone trim sets the vintage feature set off beautifully.

RRPs inc VAT:

EG755S - £610.80

G406S-VS - £358.80

EG455SC - £586.80

EG430S-WR - £430.80

EG536SHB - £706.80

EG355SCTB - £586.80

EG340DLX - £658.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Takamine.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter