Musikmesse 2014: Four new Martin models announced

Check out the new 000-18 up there. Very nice...

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Martin has rolled out for new acoustics to be showcased at Frankfurt.

The new models include the 000-18, OM-28, DC-Aura GT and GPC-Aura GT.

Read more: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin

Click through our gallery for full details of the new announcements.

For more information visit the official Martin website.

Maertin 000-18 press release

The 000-18, which has a beautiful aging toned top in Sitka spruce with ¼” scalloped “X” bracing, is married with mahogany back and sides.

The body is edged with tortoise color binding and complemented with a polished finish. The 24.9” short scale model’s neck features a modified low oval profile with Performing Artist taper, with a width of 1-3/4” at the nut and 2-3/16” string spacing for easy playability.

Nickel open-geared tuners with butterbean knobs are found with a rosewood headplate, which displays a large old style Martin logo. SSP £1799