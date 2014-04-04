Johnny Cash pop-up store takes over Westside

Westside MI's Denmark Street store will be showcasing the new Johnny Cash album - not to mention a ton of Martin guitars - all this weekend.

Johnny Cash, a renowned Martin player who even had his own signature model, was obviously a legend in his own lifetime, and his reputation has only grown in stature since his death in 2003.

March saw the release of Out Among The Stars, an album of unreleased material recorded in the '80s, and Westside has teamed up with Sony Records to stage a Johnny Cash takeover at its Denmark Street stor this weekend.

There's also Johnny Cash, Martin and Jim Dunlop prizes to win - enter the competition here.

You'll find Westside MI at 24 Denmark Street, in the heart of London's west end.

Out Among The Stars is out now.

For more information visit the official Westside website.