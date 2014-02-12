Gibson unveils two new 2014 acoustics

More

L-1 Blues Tribute and L-00 Vintage Value revealed

Folk? Blues? Step this way for pre-war style and sound

Here's the 1928 L1 Blues Tribute...

And here's the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value

Gibson has unveiled two new pre-war style acoustics for 2014, the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value and the 1928 L-1 Blues Tribute.

First up is the 1928 L-1 Blues Tribute, which joins the Robert Johnson L-1 as the second iteration of this popular bluesman's guitar in Gibson's acoustic range. The L-1 Blues Tribute features an Adirondack Red Spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and comes with a price tag of $3299.

The L-1 is joined by the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value, another popular pre-war Gibson model that was made famous thanks to an association with Woody Guthrie. The L-00 also has an Adirondack Red Spruce top and mahogany back and sides, with a '30s V-shape mahogany neck and a price tag of $4999. Wonder what Woody would make of that...

For more information visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release1928 L-1 Blues Tribute specs

$3299

Body
Type L-1
Top Adirondack Red Spruce
Back and Sides Mahogany
Binding Single-ply Top and Back, Traditional Rosette
Bracing Traditional X-Braced Top

Headstock
Type Traditional AJ
Angle 17 Degrees
Logo Mother of Pearl "The Gibson"
Truss Rod Cover Black

Neck
Species Mahogany
Profile "V"
Thickness 1.77" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action

Tuners
Model Vintage Open Back 3-in-Line
Tuning Ratio 14:1

Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 12th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue

Bridge
Type Traditional Rectangle with Extended Slot Bone Saddle
Material Rosewood

Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Scale Length 25"
Radius 12"
Fret Wire Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire
Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots
Adhesive Wood Glue

Hardware
Strap Buttons End Pin
Strings Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"

Nut
Material Bone
Width 1.77

Finish
Faded Vintage Sunburst

Lacquer Nitrocellulose
Process Hand Sprayed

Gibson 1932 L-00 Vintage Value specs

$4999

Body
Type L-00
Top Adirondack Red Spruce
Back and Sides Mahogany
Binding Single-ply Top, Traditional Rosette
Bracing Gibson 1930's Period-correct X-Braced Top w/Hot Hide Glue

Headstock
Type Traditional AJ
Angle 17 Degrees
Logo Gibson Silkscreen Script
Truss Rod Cover Black

Neck
Species Mahogany
Profile 1930's "V"
Thickness 1.750" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action

Tuners
Model 3-in-line Period Correct Cream Button
Tuning Ratio 14:1

Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 14th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue

Bridge
Type Traditional Rectangle with Extended Slot Bone Saddle
Material Rosewood

Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Scale Length 25"
Radius 12"
Fret Wire Period Correct Standard Fret Wire
Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots
Adhesive Wood Glue

Hardware
Pickguard Traditional L-00 Firestripe Pick Guard
Strap Buttons End Pin
Strings Gibson Light Gauge .012" - .053"

Nut
Material Black GraphTech™
Width 1.750

Finish
Vintage Sunburst

Lacquer Nitrocellulose
Process Hand Sprayed