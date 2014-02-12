Gibson unveils two new 2014 acoustics
Gibson has unveiled two new pre-war style acoustics for 2014, the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value and the 1928 L-1 Blues Tribute.
First up is the 1928 L-1 Blues Tribute, which joins the Robert Johnson L-1 as the second iteration of this popular bluesman's guitar in Gibson's acoustic range. The L-1 Blues Tribute features an Adirondack Red Spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and comes with a price tag of $3299.
The L-1 is joined by the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value, another popular pre-war Gibson model that was made famous thanks to an association with Woody Guthrie. The L-00 also has an Adirondack Red Spruce top and mahogany back and sides, with a '30s V-shape mahogany neck and a price tag of $4999. Wonder what Woody would make of that...
Gibson press release1928 L-1 Blues Tribute specs
$3299
Body
Type L-1
Top Adirondack Red Spruce
Back and Sides Mahogany
Binding Single-ply Top and Back, Traditional Rosette
Bracing Traditional X-Braced Top
Headstock
Type Traditional AJ
Angle 17 Degrees
Logo Mother of Pearl "The Gibson"
Truss Rod Cover Black
Neck
Species Mahogany
Profile "V"
Thickness 1.77" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action
Tuners
Model Vintage Open Back 3-in-Line
Tuning Ratio 14:1
Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 12th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue
Bridge
Type Traditional Rectangle with Extended Slot Bone Saddle
Material Rosewood
Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Scale Length 25"
Radius 12"
Fret Wire Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire
Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots
Adhesive Wood Glue
Hardware
Strap Buttons End Pin
Strings Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"
Nut
Material Bone
Width 1.77
Finish
Faded Vintage Sunburst
Lacquer Nitrocellulose
Process Hand Sprayed
Gibson 1932 L-00 Vintage Value specs
$4999
Body
Type L-00
Top Adirondack Red Spruce
Back and Sides Mahogany
Binding Single-ply Top, Traditional Rosette
Bracing Gibson 1930's Period-correct X-Braced Top w/Hot Hide Glue
Headstock
Type Traditional AJ
Angle 17 Degrees
Logo Gibson Silkscreen Script
Truss Rod Cover Black
Neck
Species Mahogany
Profile 1930's "V"
Thickness 1.750" at Nut
Truss Rod Single Action
Tuners
Model 3-in-line Period Correct Cream Button
Tuning Ratio 14:1
Neck Fit
Joint Compound Dovetail
Construction Joint at 14th Fret
Adhesive Hide Glue
Bridge
Type Traditional Rectangle with Extended Slot Bone Saddle
Material Rosewood
Fingerboard
Species Rosewood
Scale Length 25"
Radius 12"
Fret Wire Period Correct Standard Fret Wire
Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots
Adhesive Wood Glue
Hardware
Pickguard Traditional L-00 Firestripe Pick Guard
Strap Buttons End Pin
Strings Gibson Light Gauge .012" - .053"
Nut
Material Black GraphTech™
Width 1.750
Finish
Vintage Sunburst
Lacquer Nitrocellulose
Process Hand Sprayed