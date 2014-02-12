Image 1 of 3 Folk? Blues? Step this way for pre-war style and sound Gibson unveils two new 2014 acoustics

Gibson has unveiled two new pre-war style acoustics for 2014, the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value and the 1928 L-1 Blues Tribute.

First up is the 1928 L-1 Blues Tribute, which joins the Robert Johnson L-1 as the second iteration of this popular bluesman's guitar in Gibson's acoustic range. The L-1 Blues Tribute features an Adirondack Red Spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and comes with a price tag of $3299.

The L-1 is joined by the 1932 L-00 Vintage Value, another popular pre-war Gibson model that was made famous thanks to an association with Woody Guthrie. The L-00 also has an Adirondack Red Spruce top and mahogany back and sides, with a '30s V-shape mahogany neck and a price tag of $4999. Wonder what Woody would make of that...

Gibson press release1928 L-1 Blues Tribute specs

$3299

Body

Type L-1

Top Adirondack Red Spruce

Back and Sides Mahogany

Binding Single-ply Top and Back, Traditional Rosette

Bracing Traditional X-Braced Top

Headstock

Type Traditional AJ

Angle 17 Degrees

Logo Mother of Pearl "The Gibson"

Truss Rod Cover Black

Neck

Species Mahogany

Profile "V"

Thickness 1.77" at Nut

Truss Rod Single Action

Tuners

Model Vintage Open Back 3-in-Line

Tuning Ratio 14:1

Neck Fit

Joint Compound Dovetail

Construction Joint at 12th Fret

Adhesive Hide Glue

Bridge

Type Traditional Rectangle with Extended Slot Bone Saddle

Material Rosewood

Fingerboard

Species Rosewood

Scale Length 25"

Radius 12"

Fret Wire Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire

Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots

Adhesive Wood Glue

Hardware

Strap Buttons End Pin

Strings Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"

Nut

Material Bone

Width 1.77

Finish

Faded Vintage Sunburst

Lacquer Nitrocellulose

Process Hand Sprayed

Gibson 1932 L-00 Vintage Value specs

$4999

Body

Type L-00

Top Adirondack Red Spruce

Back and Sides Mahogany

Binding Single-ply Top, Traditional Rosette

Bracing Gibson 1930's Period-correct X-Braced Top w/Hot Hide Glue

Headstock

Type Traditional AJ

Angle 17 Degrees

Logo Gibson Silkscreen Script

Truss Rod Cover Black

Neck

Species Mahogany

Profile 1930's "V"

Thickness 1.750" at Nut

Truss Rod Single Action

Tuners

Model 3-in-line Period Correct Cream Button

Tuning Ratio 14:1

Neck Fit

Joint Compound Dovetail

Construction Joint at 14th Fret

Adhesive Hide Glue

Bridge

Type Traditional Rectangle with Extended Slot Bone Saddle

Material Rosewood

Fingerboard

Species Rosewood

Scale Length 25"

Radius 12"

Fret Wire Period Correct Standard Fret Wire

Inlays 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots

Adhesive Wood Glue

Hardware

Pickguard Traditional L-00 Firestripe Pick Guard

Strap Buttons End Pin

Strings Gibson Light Gauge .012" - .053"

Nut

Material Black GraphTech™

Width 1.750

Finish

Vintage Sunburst

Lacquer Nitrocellulose

Process Hand Sprayed