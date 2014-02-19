Gibson unveils The Donovan Model

Gibson has unveiled a new signature guitar, the 1965 J-45 The Donovan Model.



Renowned for his work in the '60s, singer-songwriter Donovan has worked with Gibson to create the guitar, a '60s style J-45 which features a Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, cherry sunburst finish and a bridgeplate mounted LR Baggs Lyric microphone - basically, the working acoustic troubadour's dream.

The Donovan Model has a pricetag of $2999, which in the grand scheme of things is pretty good going for a beautifully spec'd vintage style acoustic of this calibre.

Gibson press release

Gibson continue celebrating 120 years of making top quality instruments by releasing the 1965 J-45 The Donovan Model. This is the guitar that helped make the folk singer a legend. The Donovan Model comes with a mahogany back and sides, and a Sitka spruce top in Cherry Sunburst, with a 60s style radiused body. For those times when you need to plug in, The Donovan Model comes with a bridge plate-mounted LR Baggs Lyric microphone.



The J-45 dates all the way back to 1942 and is nicknamed "The Workhorse," and The Donovan Model is no exception. It comes with a custom hardshell case with a plush-lined interior, made to withstand a grueling road schedule. As an added bonus each guitar comes with autographed label, and a personal letter from Donovan himself. Fans of the J-45 appreciate the smooth playability of the neck, and newcomers will love it as well. The mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard is simply a songwriters dream.



Body

Type: J-45 Series

Top: Sitka Spruce

Back and Sides: Mahogany, '60s-style Body Radius

Binding: Multi-ply Top, Single Ply Back, Traditional Double Ring Rosette

Bracing: Scalloped X-braced Top



Neck

Species: Mahogany

Profile: Modified Round

Thickness: 1.75" at Nut

Truss Rod: Single Action



Neck Fit

Joint: Compound Dovetail

Construction: Joint at 12th Fret

Adhesive: Hide Glue



Fingerboard

Species: Rosewood

Scale Length: 24 3/4"

Radius: 12"

Fret Wire: Gibson Acoustic Standard Fret Wire

Inlays: 1/4" Mother of Pearl Dots

Adhesive: Wood Glue



Nut

Material: Bone

Width: 1.75



Headstock

Type: Traditional CF-100

Angle: 17 Degrees

Logo: Gold Block Decal

Truss: Rod Cover Black



Tuners

Model: 3 In-line White Button

Tuning: Ratio 14:1



Bridge

Type: Belly up with Adjustable Tusq Saddle

Material: Rosewood



Hardware

Pickguard: 50's Style Tortoise

Strap Buttons: End Pin Jack

Strings: Gibson Light Guage .012" - .053"



Pickup

Preamp: L. R. Baggs Lyric