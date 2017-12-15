Acorn Amplifiers unveils Elevenuator guitar amp attenuator

Atlanta’s Acorn Amplifiers has announced the Elevenuator guitar amp attenuator.

Placed between an amp and speaker, the Elevenuator promises to retain the sustain and tube saturation of a cranked amp while lowering the overall volume.

Six levels of attenuation are on offer, with 50-watt power handling - combined with the level control, the volume can be brought down to 1-2-watt levels.

A reactive load attenuator means the device can be used with any impedance speaker, too.

The Elevenuator is available now for $285 (approx £210/€240) from Acorn Amps.