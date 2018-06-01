Accusonus’s Beatformer plugin promises all-in-one beat sculpting with just four controls

Accusonus’s Beatformer is a new beat-sculpting plugin that lets you shape the sound of your drums using just four controls: Boom, Punch, Squash and Air.

Promising to “blend analogue-style processing with modern digital technology,” this can be used to glue a drum mix together, enhance dynamics, and to add colour, character and substance. You can fine-tune your sounds or competely transform them.

Beatformer is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac and currently costs $79 (regular price is $99). Find out more and download a demo on the Accusonus website.