Abletunes’ FX Mate could be your new best bud if you want a simple multi-effect plugin

Multi-effect plugins can be very useful when you just want to pull one processor out of your virtual bag, but for those who want to make things really simple, Abletunes has released the FX Mate.

This is a multi-effect plugin that includes compressor, reverb, delay and distortion processors, and also enables you to adjust the stereo width and boost low and mid-high frequencies. However, in each case, you only have one knob to worry about; this gives you control over multiple parameters.

The theory is that by adjusting the knobs to taste you can get a decent sound with the minimum of effort.

FX Mate is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. The regular price is $49, but it’s currently available for the introductory price of $39.99. Find out more on the Abletunes website.