Ableton treats Live 10 Suite users to Creative Extensions, a free bundle of synths and audio tools

Owners of Ableton’s flagship DAW package can download it now

If you own Ableton Live 10 Suite or the standard version of Live 10 and Max For Live, you’ll be pleased to learn that Ableton is offering you a free bundle of eight tools known collectively as Creative Extensions.

On the synth side of things, you get two revamped Max for Live instruments: the Bass monophonic virtual analogue synth, which now includes tunable oscillators, and the Poli virtual analogue synth that’s designed for chords and phrases. This offers detunable oscillators, a modulation section, a chorus effect and more.

Elsewhere, Melodic Steps is a MIDI sequencer that’s designed to encourage experimentation, while Pitch Hack offers a single delay line with transposition control. You also get the Gated Delay, Color Limiter and Re-Enveloper - a multiband envelope processor. Finally, Spectral Blur enables you to create ‘reverb-like’ textures.

Those entitled to the Creative Extensions can download them for free from the Live 10 browser or their account on the Ableton website. They’re also included with Live 10 Suite.