AAS’s Objeq iOS app makes your table drumming sound like a real percussion performance

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a virtuoso table drummer, Applied Acoustic Systems has an app that will enable you to do something useful with your very particular set of skills.

Objeq takes your finger-formed beats and make them sound as if they were played using real percussion instruments. Your taps are picked up by your iOS device’s built-in mic, and you can use them as the basis for tones that are reminiscent of congas, bongos, djembes or other resonant soundmakers.

The app uses beam, drumhead and plate resonator types and you can customise them using the pitch, material, decay and tone controls. Just experiment with them until you come up with something that you like.

Objeq works as an AUv3 plugin and is also compatible with AudioBus 3, so using it with your other iOS apps shouldn’t be a problem. It’s available now on the Apple App Store priced at £3.99/$3.99.