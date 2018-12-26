A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel: the 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

MusicRadar's best of 2018 : When A Perfect Circle returned to the UK for three shows earlier in June, it marked their first appearance this side of the pond in 14 years.

For those lucky enough to be in attendance, it was well worth the wait - a magnetising trance of alt-rock perfection celebrating the heaviness of their past alongside the dreamy atmospheres from this year’s long-awaited comeback album, Eat The Elephant.

Returning this December for a string of larger arena shows, guitarist Billy Howerdel is promising something even bigger - maybe even the best shows of his band’s career…

It’s probably the best set we’ve ever had. The new record shines live more than any other record, which makes it even more exciting to play

“I had a great time on that last tour,” smiles Howerdel, in his down-time in between transferring existing patches onto his brand-new Axe-Fx III, hoping to harness its tripled processing power to make life on the road that much easier.

“But I really do think the set is even better now,” he continues. “It’s probably the best set we’ve ever had. The new record shines live more than any other record, which makes it even more exciting to play. It’s been nice reimagining these things, and we’re quite proud of the reception to the new album so far.”

That new album, their first in almost one-and-a-half decades, was notable for its distinct lack of guitar, Howerdel embracing more piano-led ideas in place of the distorted echoes and ambiences that made A Perfect Circle’s Mer De Noms debut a modern masterpiece.

Their ethereal majesty and signature moodiness, however, remains unchanged - the cold strike of hammer on piano wire simply replacing the sound of pick against nickel-wound steel.

The incredibly humble six-stringer admits this presented some challenges along the way, describing himself as “not knowing much on piano” and likening his approach to “more like fumbling around in the dark” - with the added trauma of “having to figure out how to play it again live, another hard part!”

That wasn’t the only difference with making album number four, explains the founding axeman, pointing to producer Dave Sardy as someone that helped them work in new ways…

“Dave’s methods involved a lot of experimentation,” he reveals. “We would try different ingredients and then quickly move on. I purposefully hadn’t done that in the past because I’d most worked in a solo capacity and worried about recapturing something if I didn’t get the take I wanted. I’d want to be able to go and recall a sound.

“And the way we did this record was without recall - you’d just do your take and if you had to do it again, it would be with a different sound! Most of the tone I’d say came from the amps as we usually put effects on later - like some Strymon delay pedal here and there, as well as the Fractal for a few things.”

Along with the long-serving 1978 Marshall Superlead and crackly Gibson mini amp seen behind the guitarist across the world’s stages - the latter of which he jokingly describes as the kind of amp pirates would opt for - there was also one surprise addition to the album’s sonic arsenal.

“On the song Delicious in particular there was a really cool Watkins Joker amp that had a built-in tape delay,” says Howerdel.

“Which I believe was a first for its time, building actual tape into an amp. It was lying around in my friend Oliver Leiber’s private studio and he was nice enough to say I could use anything I wanted.

“It had the original tape, so even he was surprised it worked. The amp had been sitting in a closet collecting dust for years… you could say it was museum quality, haha!”

Here, the A Perfect Circle mastermind picks the 10 guitar albums that blew his mind…

A Perfect Circle tour the UK, starting on 2 December in Glasgow. Head over to the band's website for full dates.