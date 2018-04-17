A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel’s career in gear: “I'm always searching for the right effect and how it translates emotionally”

Known primarily for his trailblazing work as the primary songwriter for alt-metal supergroup A Perfect Circle, Billy Howerdel is in a reflective mood as his band readies their first album of original music in 15 years, Eat The Elephant.

In the intervening years since 2003's Thirteenth Step, the guitarist has mainly focused on side-project Ashes Divide. With this band, and 2008's stunning LP Keep Telling Myself It's Alright, Billy made a record that sonically could nearly have been the third Perfect Circle record, and logical follow-up to Thirteenth Step.

"When I was making the Ashes record - and I’ve never said this out loud before, but I guess my thinking was that the first song Stripped Away came from APC, and the last song Sword kind of got me back into the APC aesthetic, I guess… I feel like those songs I would have probably presented to be APC songs."

Eat The Elephant marks a huge change in sound for the band, with the guitar taking a backseat, becoming more textural and cinematic than before.

"It was mostly written on keyboards and piano," Billy explains.

"I kind of put down the guitar in 2014 and tried to do a re-approach to how I was finding notes and putting them together to make songs... I didn't have that much guitar on this record, and Delicious is one of the, possibly the only song on the record written on guitar. Everything else was written on piano."

Despite the wealth of timbres across his albums, Billy isn't the gear hoarder you might expect. In fact, most of his core sounds have been created by just a Gibson Les Paul, a pair of tube amps, and a handful of rack units.

"I felt like the first two APC records, I was really interested in trying to make guitars sound a little bit different... I've always been more of an effects guy than an amp guy. I'm always searching for the right effect and how it translates emotionally."

So with that in mind, let's dive right in to explore his gear...

Eat The Elephant is out on 20 April via BMG.