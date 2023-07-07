"A lot of Therapy? songs use octaves and this made things really simple" – Andy Cairns praises the E-HX Nano POG and the Boss pedal he's used for 40 years

Anyone familiar with Therapy? will know Andy Cairns is a Gibson man – specifically SGs. But what about the effects pedals the Northern Irish musician relies on? It's time to find out.

Andy isn't a contrarian with guitar gear, but he isn't interested in having an actual pedalboard. His floor-dwelling chain of effects is essential for recreating over 30 years' worth of back catalogue and the tones from their superb 16th album Hard Cold Fire, released on Marshall Records earlier this year.

He told us about his road-reliable pedals and his ongoing habit as a "chorus pedal fanatic" that lead him to the Marshall Supervibe. Plus the trusty Boss DSD-2 Digital Sampler / Delay he's used for 40 years.