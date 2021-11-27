A fully-loaded valve amp for less with $130 off the Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 amp

Blackstar's Studio 10 guitar amps excel even by its own high standards. These 10-watt 1x12 Class A valve combos that hit the sweet spot on portability and tone. Now the 6L6 model is hitting an even sweeter price point over at Sweetwater on an edition that came out this year.

This limited time offer knocks $130 off this great tube amp in an attractive Surf Green covering. The reputation of 6L6 power tubes has given it as starring role in rock and blues history; including the JTM-45 head and Bluesbreaker combo. This Studio 10 carries that great lineage forward in the 21st century.

Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 1x12" amp $729.99 Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 1x12" amp $729.99 $599.99 A great saving on a great valve amp; this 10-watt combo will deliver full fat tones for home and stage. Jazz, blues and rock; you're confidently covered here and a 12-inch Celestion Seventy 80 speaker will help serve all the punch and clarity you need.

This combo will take you from crystal clean to girthsome crunch, with onboard digital reverb adding extra dimensions to your tone. It's ideal for a wide range of styles as a result with a 12-inch Celestion Seventy 80 speaker framing its defined mids and lows.

A speaker-emulated output gives you flexibility for recording with the results of a mic'd up cab. An effects loop will help you get the best from your pedalboard and there's even three external speaker outputs to extend as you require.