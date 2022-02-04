Liam Gallagher enlists Dave Grohl on drums for co-written new single, Everything’s Electric

Liam Gallagher has the first single from his forthcoming album, C’Mon You Know, which was co-written by Dave Grohl, and also features Grohl on drums.

The groove-heavy Everything’s Electric (a possible nod to Oasis’ She’s Electric) was produced by Greg Kurstin, who was behind the glass on Gallagher’s first two solo albums (As You Were and Why Me? Why Not.) and also oversaw Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold and Medicine at Midnight.

An official press release for Everything’s Electric states that Liam Gallagher wanted a song that “melds the thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys, Sabotage with the spiralling tension and danger of The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter.”

It kicks off with an overdriven bass (that’s the Beastie Boys bit), before Stones-y pedalled guitar lines enter, while Grohl’s drum beat dances around the rest of the rhythm section. There’s a further tip of the hat to the Stones between the choruses and verse with a doubled guitar/backing vocal.

Gallagher and Grohl - both Beatles obsessives - first met when Foo Fighters toured with Oasis, and have crossed paths since. Grohl and Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins found themselves on the receiving end of vitriol from Noel Gallagher after Hawkins adorned his bass drum head with photos of the brothers for Foo Fighters’ 2019 Reading Festival performance.

During the Foos' customary Grohl/Hawkins swap or drum and vocal duties, Hawkins suggested to the Reading crowd that Foo Fighters fans should start a petition to get Oasis to reunite.

Noel - attributing the comment to Grohl - responded to his own fans during a performance, saying “‘If the fucking drummer from Nirvana wants to get Oasis back together he can come up onstage and suck my fucking dick anytime he likes.’ adding, “I hereby start a petition to break up the Foo Fighters. Anyone free can fucking sign it.”

Liam Gallagher will give Everything's Electric its first live airing at the BRIT Awards on 8 February, while C'Mon, You Know is available to pre-order now.