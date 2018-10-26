6 of the best guitar amp mics

RECORDING WEEK : For those of us who prefer to spend our time geeking out on stompboxes and be-stringed things, the mic market can be a bit of a minefield. Worry not! Here are six microphones for guitar amps that won't let you down and won't break the bank...

1. Shure SM57

£92

For over five decades Shure’s SM57 has been the industry standard for recording any loud musical instrument, including guitar amps. Along with the SM58, the SM57 is the world’s best-selling microphone.

2. Sennheiser MD421-II

£450

Sennheiser’s legendary MD421 is a large-diaphragm dynamic microphone featuring a fiveposition bass roll-off switch. Many recording engineers team the MD421 with Shure’s SM57 for guitar amps.

3. MXL R144-HE Ribbon Studio Microphone

£156

Ribbon microphones sound great with guitar amps, most are ‘figure 8’ patterns that add the room sound, so they’re often best teamed with a close-up SM57. MXL offers excellent value for money.

4. Shure SM81

£305

Shure’s SM81 condenser has a wide frequency response and low noise that’s ideally suited to recording acoustic guitar. Running on 48V phantom power, the SM81 features a three-position bass roll-off switch.

5. Studio Projects B3

£199

Designed in California and made in China, the B3 offers serious multipattern large diaphragm condenser performance with 48V phantom power that rivals German industry standard models at a fraction of the price.

6. AKG C3000

£129

Developed from the same technology behind the industry-standard C414, AKG’s C3000 features a 10dB pad and bass roll-off switch and is perfect for recording acoustic, especially when you use two in stereo.