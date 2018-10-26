6 of the best guitar amp mics

RECORDING WEEK: For those of us who prefer to spend our time geeking out on stompboxes and be-stringed things, the mic market can be a bit of a minefield. Worry not! Here are six microphones for guitar amps that won't let you down and won't break the bank...
1. Shure SM57
£92
For over five decades Shure’s SM57 has been the industry standard for recording any loud musical instrument, including guitar amps. Along with the SM58, the SM57 is the world’s best-selling microphone.
2. Sennheiser MD421-II
£450
Sennheiser’s legendary MD421 is a large-diaphragm dynamic microphone featuring a fiveposition bass roll-off switch. Many recording engineers team the MD421 with Shure’s SM57 for guitar amps.
3. MXL R144-HE Ribbon Studio Microphone
£156
Ribbon microphones sound great with guitar amps, most are ‘figure 8’ patterns that add the room sound, so they’re often best teamed with a close-up SM57. MXL offers excellent value for money.
4. Shure SM81
£305
Shure’s SM81 condenser has a wide frequency response and low noise that’s ideally suited to recording acoustic guitar. Running on 48V phantom power, the SM81 features a three-position bass roll-off switch.
5. Studio Projects B3
£199
Designed in California and made in China, the B3 offers serious multipattern large diaphragm condenser performance with 48V phantom power that rivals German industry standard models at a fraction of the price.
6. AKG C3000
£129
Developed from the same technology behind the industry-standard C414, AKG’s C3000 features a 10dB pad and bass roll-off switch and is perfect for recording acoustic, especially when you use two in stereo.
Recording Week is brought to you in association with Universal Audio. Check out the Recording Week hub page for more tips and tutorials.