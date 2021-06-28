These 4 guitar exercises will improve your finger dexterity

Guitar skills: Take your playing to new levels with four exercises designed to develop your finger independence, dexterity, and the brain power needed to coordinate tricky fretting moves.

1. Lateral spider exercise

(Image credit: Future)

2. Chromatic twister

(Image credit: Future)

This lick is designed to get all four fingers moving. The move from second to third finger is particularly fiendish, so take your time building up the speed.

3. String skip legato

(Image credit: Future)

This exercise is tough on the fret hand thanks to the string skips and hammer-ons. Aim for a steady, even flow of notes. For more of a challenge, move the lick to lower strings.

Typewriter lick

(Image credit: Future)

The idea here is to play the repeating note with each of your fretting fingers, one after the other. The repetition is a great way to check that your thumb is in the best position.