2getheraudio unleashes Opzilla, a “monster” of an FM synth plugin

FM synthesis is definitely having a bit of a moment, with further evidence coming from 2getheraudio and its OpZilla FM synth plugin . Described as “a monster of an FM synthesizer” that “towers over the competition,” this promises to give you all the FM sounds you’re familiar with and a whole lot more besides.

There are 4 operators, 64 algorithms and 16 waveforms per operator. Throw in three envelope modes, sampled attacks and effects and you’ve got plenty to work with.

To demonstrate its flexibility, Opzilla comes with 150 sounds in 10 categories. All features are presented on a single screen, and the layout looks pretty straightforward.

Opzilla runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is available on pay-what-you-want basis (options range from $10 to $100). You can also trial it for free.