1,000 bricks make up this incredible Lego bass guitar

Lego may not be known for its tonal properties, but that hasn’t stopped one intrepid bass player building an instrument entirely out of the beloved plastic bricks.

It took Danish bassist Lasse Vosegaard three months to build this P-Bass-style instrument using around 1,000 bricks - and it ended up getting shared on the official Lego Instagram account. Kudos!

Lasse even demonstrated the bass in action, laying down the smooth grooves of Jamiroquai’s Virtual Insanity, which is presumably what he set out to evoke when he first posted pictures of the incredible build.

