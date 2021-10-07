Watch over 100 drummers including Ringo Starr, Chad Smith, Steve Gadd and more team up for charity Beatles cover

Over 100 drummers and percussionists including Ringo Starr, Chad Smith, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Steve Gadd, Stewart Copeland, Max Weinberg, Nandi Bushell, Cindy Blackman Santana, Steve Jordan and many, many more have joined forces to record a cover of The Beatles’ Abbey Road classic, Come Together.

Billed as “The greatest collection of drummers ever performing on one song” (and we think it’s going to be hard to dispute that claim), the 10-minute version of the song is part of charity WhyHunger’s drive to help tackle world hunger.

Kicking off with Ringo ushering in one of his best-loved drum beats, the all-star cast continues to evolve, joined by an orchestra of guitarists, horn sections, keyboard players and bassists including Nathan East and Leland Sklar.

The cover of Come Together was overseen by producer Brian Resnick and drumming global ambassador, Dom Famularo. The aim of the song is to raise one million dollars, with the proceeds being used by WhyHunger to further its mission of providing “critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice.”

Image 1 of 4 The full list of drummers featured on WhyHunger's version of Come Together (Image credit: WhyHunger/YouTube) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: WhyHunger/YouTube) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: WhyHunger/YouTube) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: WhyHunger/YouTube)

“We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food.” Ringo Starr said in a statement. “This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track - one of my favourite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to,”

"Drum Together was a very ambitious project, but simple in concept: Bring our drumming community together for a common cause and make an impact." Says Resnick. "The video features the greatest collection of drummers ever to perform on one song, and is so inspiring and powerful. I’m really moved by the generosity of all the phenomenal musicians who donated their time and talents, and I hope the project energises people to get involved and join with WhyHunger in the movement to end world hunger.”

You can donate to the cause by clicking here, or via the donation tab on the video.