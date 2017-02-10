10 things named after guitar heroes

During his career, the late Motörhead man probably necked a swimming pool of Jack and Coke.

This year, Food & Beverage Magazine, officially renamed the drink in his honour. To make a ‘Lemmy’, take two ounces of Jack, 10 ounces of Coke, plus a dash of bitters. Shake with ice, strain, garnish with lemon peel, drink - and raise hell.

