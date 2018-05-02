10 questions for Malina Moye: “My prized guitar is a custom Fender with a left-handed body and a right-handed headstock strung in reverse”

Wielding a reverse-strung Strat left-handed, Malina Moye may instantly recall Hendrix - and indeed, she delivers her own searing version of Jimi’s classic Foxxy Lady - but her blend of pop, funk, soul and blues is all her own.

As she celebrates the release of groove-heavy new album Bad As I Wanna Be, which recently peaked at number 2 on the Billboard blues chart, we caught up with Moye to hear about her priceless guitars and why you should never overlook that all-important volume control…

1. What was your first guitar and when did you get it?

“A Gibson Melody Maker. It was my dad’s guitar.”

2. The building’s burning down - what one guitar do you save?

“Man, only one? My custom Fender with the sea foam left-handed body with a right-handed headstock strung in reverse. It’s got DiMarzio pickups in the neck and bridge (True Velvet and Virtual Vintage Blues).”

(Image credit: Isaiah Mays)

3. What's the one effects pedal you couldn't do without, and why?

“My Boss Metal Zone. It's got a nice rich tone with my Fender Hot Rod DeVille 212 amp.”

4. Is there a guitar, or piece of gear, that you regret letting go?

“My 1976 Orange Hustler 125 Reverb Twin Combo. It had a really cool British tone.”

5. And what's the next piece of gear you’d like to acquire?

“Another axe in my custom configuration, but with a Floyd Rose tremolo system in shell pink and gold trim. BOOM!”

6. What’s your favourite chord, and why?

“The dominant 7th chord: it's so funky and it rings.”

7. What’s the greatest guitar tone you’ve ever heard?

“I remember my favourite tones coming from players: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Walter Trout, Robert Randolph, and my big brother Eric Gales, too. Kyle Bolden and Eric Walls as well.”

8. If you could have a guitar lesson from one guitarist, dead or alive, who would it be, and why?

I was on a national TV show; it was my one moment and the guitar sound wasn't coming out. I forgot to do one thing - turn up the volume!

“Jimi Hendrix. It seems like he would explain it to me like I'm three years old and I'll see it directly from him.”

9. What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you onstage?

“Haaaaaaa! It was on a national TV show. It was my one moment and the guitar sound wasn't coming out. I forgot to do one thing - turn up the volume! [laughs]”

10. What advice would you give your younger self about playing the guitar?

“Have fun, stay outside the box and don't be afraid to experiment with more unstructured chords.”

Bad As I Wanna Be is out now via WCE Records.