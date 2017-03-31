10 of the best-value used amp heads

In my most recent article I waxed lyrical about some of the world's most desirable channel-switching heads - amps like the Suhr PT100, Bogner Ecstasy 101b and Friedman BE-100. These no-holds-barred boutique amps have graced prestigious stages all over the world and are still relatively reasonably priced in the grand scheme of things.

For the price of a 10-year-old hatchback, you can stand in front of the same amp as many of the greats - and experience the work of some of the industry's finest designers and engineers first hand.

Rock 'n' roll, though, started out simply. Many of the records we all love were made using mainstream, off-the-shelf equipment.

Sure, the best boutique gear has the knack of presenting the most desirable sounds in a box that looks, sounds and feels great; but the sounds themselves were fundamentally cooked up using very simple ingredients. For all the unmitigated joy it brings us, the boutique revolution will not change that.

Surely, in a world where an original Marshall 2555 Silver Jubilee or Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ can change hands for ludicrously inflated prices (and I take nothing away from these magnificent amps - it comes down to simple supply and demand), there must be some similarly brilliant amps that for one reason or another have flown under the radar, or have not yet succumbed to the vagaries of fashion? Read on...

Don Stick is an online session guitarist and writes for music agency Bands for Hire.

