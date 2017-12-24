10 classic bass tones - and how to get them

If you've ever sat down with a bass guitar, a row of effects pedals and an amp and tried to replicate the tone of a classic bassline, you'll know that it's harder than you'd think.

There are so many variables, from your strings, guitar EQ, effects sequence and amplifier tone controls that it's easy to get lost among all the signal-shaping options.

Read more: Rickenbacker 4003

But don't despair: in bass world, as long as you're not searching for the craziest tone in history, achieving a useful sound is largely a case of balancing low-end, mids, treble and overdrive.

Ahead is a line-up of 10 definitive bass tones and how to recreate them. Ready to sound like a bass hero? Let's go!