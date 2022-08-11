Russian Circles have made their first ever video for a song and it's worth the wait

The moody Tool-esque Gnosis is taken to another level with these visuals

It's crazy to think Russian Circles have released seven albums of sublime and increasingly heavier instrumental rock and never made an official video for a single track. But new single Gnosis from their forthcoming eighth record is the lucky candidate, and what a choice.

While they've supported Tool in the past, this is by far the closest they've never sounded like the world of Adam Jones and Co with Mike Sullivan's delay guitar work and the rhythmic build of bandmates, bassist Brian Cook and drummer Dave Turncratz here. 

Russian Circles - "Gnosis" (Official Video) - YouTube Russian Circles -
Watch On

The varied but carefully placed visuals take the music to another level, especially when the song reaches its climax, and we wonder why it's taken RC so long to make a video. Regardless, this is a special piece of art and bodes well for their new album on 19 August, of which this is the title track. 

Russian Circles - "Betrayal" (Official Audio) - YouTube Russian Circles -
Watch On

