Russian Circles have made their first ever video for a song and it's worth the wait

It's crazy to think Russian Circles have released seven albums of sublime and increasingly heavier instrumental rock and never made an official video for a single track. But new single Gnosis from their forthcoming eighth record is the lucky candidate, and what a choice.
While they've supported Tool in the past, this is by far the closest they've never sounded like the world of Adam Jones and Co with Mike Sullivan's delay guitar work and the rhythmic build of bandmates, bassist Brian Cook and drummer Dave Turncratz here.
The varied but carefully placed visuals take the music to another level, especially when the song reaches its climax, and we wonder why it's taken RC so long to make a video. Regardless, this is a special piece of art and bodes well for their new album on 19 August, of which this is the title track.
Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan: the 11 records that changed my life
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar in the UK. When I'm not rejigging pedalboards I'm usually thinking about rejigging pedalboards.
“Stinking good sounds inspired by our favorite vintage fuzz boxes”: There’s nothing fishy about Beetronics’ Tuna Fuzz – it’s a $99 can of high-protein tone
“The new touchscreen brings a more intuitive operation experience, and more pedals and interfaces bring more controllability”: Sonicake upgrades its flagship amp modeller and effects with the Matribox Pro II (and it's just $299!)