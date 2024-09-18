"We went to Jamaica in person to acquire this desk": Helios mixing console used to record Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry goes on sale - and you won't believe how much it costs

Deep-pocketed reggae fans, take note: a historic mixing desk used on recordings from a long list of reggae artists that includes Bob Marley, Burning Spear, Bunny Wailer and Dennis Brown has gone up for sale on vintage gear marketplace Retro Gear Shop.

If you're thinking of snagging this slice of recording history, though, you best have some funds to play with: the console is priced at an eye-watering $2,500,000. Yes, you read that right. If it finds a buyer, it could well be the most expensive mixing desk ever sold, surpassing the EMI TG12345 MK IV used to record Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which sold in 2017 for $1.8 million.

The seller believes that this was the desk used on Marley's classic songs Get Up, Stand Up; No Woman, No Cry; One Love and Jamming, among others

Nicknamed the 'Dub Station', the 20-input and 16-output console is a rare surviving example of a Helios HJ-1, thought to have been manufactured in 1973. Still in full working order, the desk spent many years as the primary console in the Harry J Studio in Kingston, Jamaica, where it was used to record Bob Marley's first four studio albums, along with many more legendary reggae artists. The seller believes that this was the desk used on Marley's classic songs Get Up, Stand Up; No Woman, No Cry; One Love and Jamming, among others.

The seller says that they "went to Jamaica in person" to acquire the desk, which was pulled from a long-time previous owner's home recording studio. Decorated in a fetching teal finish, the console comes with a pair of Yamaha NS10s in the same colour.

"Helios consoles are very rare to come by," the listing says. "Rough estimates put it at only a couple dozen. Most have been parted out for their amazing analog preamp/equalizer channels.

"The Helios sound is absolutely legendary, with artists including Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Roxy Music and many more having recorded through Helios consoles."

Visit Retro Gear Shop to find out more.

