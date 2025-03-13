"Want a sound that makes your speakers question their life choices?": Dawesome's Hate is the nasty and twisted counterpart to its Love multi-effects plugin

A wavetable distortion from Tracktion equipped with 29 additional effects, Hate promises to do "raw, destructive and crushing" things to your audio

Back in 2023, Tracktion and Dawesome unveiled Love, an "instant ambient" multi-effects plugin that combined pitch-shifting, time-stretching, reverb and granular delay to produce dreamy, ethereal sounds that'll have you all googly-eyed.

Today, the company releases a "twisted counterpart" to Love that's designed to achieve the opposite effect, promising to do "raw, destructive and crushing" things to your audio. Yep, you guessed it: this is Hate.

Hate is a distortion plugin at its core, but features a number of additional effects that push it well beyond classic distortion territory and turn it into something of a multi-effects powerhouse, much like its amorous predecessor.

The plugin is based on a innovative wavetable distortion engine that lets you create your own wavetables: drop any audio file into Hate and it'll be transformed into a custom saturation shape that can be tweaked using a variety of additional controls, meaning that each distortion you design is entirely unique.

Sounds can be further pulverized by chaining together up to six effects modules from a varied collection of 29 processors that includes classic effects such as compression, EQ, filter, delay, and reverb alongside a host of more unconventional sound-mangling tools.

These include several more styles of distortion, including saturation, bitcrushing and asymmetric, while the Raspator module utilizes feedback-frequency modulation to "reshape your audio in ways that oscilloscopes have nightmares about".

Other highlights are J-60, an emulation of the famed Juno-60 chorus, Loophole, a module equipped with six parallel micro-loopers that can create glitchy and unpredictable textures, and Orbit, a novel modulation effect inspired by celestial mechanics. That's a whole lot of creative firepower for a plugin that only costs $59.

Hate is available now for macOS and Windows in AU and VST3 formats. Find out more on Tracktion's website or check out the preset demo below.

Dawesome HATE | Preset Demo - YouTube
