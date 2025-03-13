"Want a sound that makes your speakers question their life choices?": Dawesome's Hate is the nasty and twisted counterpart to its Love multi-effects plugin

Back in 2023, Tracktion and Dawesome unveiled Love, an "instant ambient" multi-effects plugin that combined pitch-shifting, time-stretching, reverb and granular delay to produce dreamy, ethereal sounds that'll have you all googly-eyed.

Today, the company releases a "twisted counterpart" to Love that's designed to achieve the opposite effect, promising to do "raw, destructive and crushing" things to your audio. Yep, you guessed it: this is Hate.

Hate is a distortion plugin at its core, but features a number of additional effects that push it well beyond classic distortion territory and turn it into something of a multi-effects powerhouse, much like its amorous predecessor.

The plugin is based on a innovative wavetable distortion engine that lets you create your own wavetables: drop any audio file into Hate and it'll be transformed into a custom saturation shape that can be tweaked using a variety of additional controls, meaning that each distortion you design is entirely unique.

(Image credit: Tracktion)

Sounds can be further pulverized by chaining together up to six effects modules from a varied collection of 29 processors that includes classic effects such as compression, EQ, filter, delay, and reverb alongside a host of more unconventional sound-mangling tools.

These include several more styles of distortion, including saturation, bitcrushing and asymmetric, while the Raspator module utilizes feedback-frequency modulation to "reshape your audio in ways that oscilloscopes have nightmares about".

Other highlights are J-60, an emulation of the famed Juno-60 chorus, Loophole, a module equipped with six parallel micro-loopers that can create glitchy and unpredictable textures, and Orbit, a novel modulation effect inspired by celestial mechanics. That's a whole lot of creative firepower for a plugin that only costs $59.

Hate is available now for macOS and Windows in AU and VST3 formats. Find out more on Tracktion's website or check out the preset demo below.