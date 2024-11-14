Teenage Engineering's OP-XY is a hybrid of OP-Z and OP-1... and costs more than the two of them combined

Earlier this month, we reported that Teenage Engineering were preparing to release a new product, a successor to the OP-Z synth and sequencer likely named OP-XY.

The OP-XY will be officially released later today, but a leak has surfaced via online retailers that gives us a first look at the new groovebox and confirms many key details. While the OP-XY first appeared on Guitar Center, it's since been taken down - but a product listing remains live over at American Musical. Here's what we know so far.

Described by Teenage Engineering as an "all-in-one powerful synthesizer and composer with deep, direct sequencing capabilities", OP-XY is a sequel to the OP-Z that puts the advanced sequencing of that machine in a form factor that's similar to the hugely popular OP-1 and OP-1 field, with a matte black colour scheme, an OLED display and an array of new features.

Where OP-1 was geared towards recording via its tape-style workflow, OP-XY's primary focus is on sequencing; as such, it shrinks down the OP-1's keyboard and adds an additional strip of 16 LED-equipped buttons to control its 64-step sequencer. This can be used to sequence multiple synth engines and a powerful multi-sampler which run through a variety of effects, including the punch-in effects from the OP-Z.

OP-XY is a portable device equipped with a built-in speaker and USB-C rechargeable battery offering 16 hours of continuous use. It builds on the specs of its younger brother significantly with 8GB of internal storage, 512MB RAM and a dual CPU system "capable of ultrafast processing power and efficiency". Like the OP-Z, it features a built-in gyroscope that can be used to bring tracks in and out by moving the device, but there's no mention of the OP-Z's video sequencing capabilities on the product listing; this could be something that TE has decided to drop from its successor.

Teenage Engineering says that the OP-XY's "modular approach" will allow you to "stack musical ideas and phrases like building blocks", and its "brain chord progression" function will enable you to intuitively program chord sequences by "letting your hands do the talking". It all sounds intriguing - how this will be implemented in practice, we've yet to find out.

On the connectivity front, OP-XY is well-equipped: a USB-C port, 3.5mm stereo input, MIDI in and MIDI sync are joined by a multi-output port that can be used to send MIDI, CV, gate or sync. It's also equipped with Bluetooth MIDI.

Here's the kicker, though: OP-XY is priced at $2,299. This is significantly more expensive than the already-costly OP-1 field - in fact, it's more than an original OP-1 and OP-Z put together. Those who were hoping for a similarly affordable successor to the $600 OP-Z will surely be disappointed, but we can't say we're surprised.

Peep the spec sheet below or head over to American Musical to check out the full product listing. We'll have more details when the OP-XY is officially announced later today.

