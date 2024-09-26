Soma Laboratory revives its “organismic” Lyra-4 synth: An instrument so unique, its creator thinks you might want two

the Power of 2 x LYRA-4 (SOMA labs demo) - YouTube Watch On

It’s been a busy week for esoteric synth brand Soma Laboratory. Fresh off the back of releasing Messeiver, a soundscape device that promises to ‘change your perception of radio’, the company is now relaunching its Lyra-4 synthesizer.

Lyra-4 is a more compact and affordable take on the Lyra-8, Soma’s original and best-known synthesizer. Like its big sibling, it’s described as an ‘organismic’ instrument, a term intended to denote the influence these designs take from living organisms.

In more concrete terms, the Lyra-4 is based around four voice generators, divided into two pairs, which can function either like an electric organ or in an FM synthesis arrangement. These can be triggered in a number of ways, including by the touch-sensitive pads along the lower edge of the unit, which contribute to its ‘organismic’ character. The synth also features something called a hyper LFO, which is a complex low-frequency oscillator created through the sum of two standard LFOs.

The Lyra synths also benefit from some very characterful effects. A Mod Delay unit has a feedback loop that can self modulate, and also features modulation of the delay sample rate. The Distortion, meanwhile, is designed to add characterful grit at the end of the signal chain.

Lyra-4 is available in both black and white colourways, and Soma is suggesting that users might want to consider ordering one of each.

“Playing two Lyra-4s can actually sound very different than just one Lyra-8,” Soma claims. “A set of two Lyra-4s creates a stereo image, with each channel having its own effects! We really want people to experience the magic of stereo Lyra.”

To that end, Soma is offering a special launch deal of two units for a combined price of €580 (excluding tax). If you feel like one is enough, a single Lyra-4 can be purchased for €360 (excluding tax). Find out more and place an order over at the Soma Labs site.